Two men have been charged in connection with the murders of two transgender women in Puerto Rico.

The women, Angelique Velázquez, 32, and Layla Pelaz, 21, were shot to death, their bodies placed in a car under a bridge in the municipality of Humacao on the island's southeast coast and set on fire.

Sean Díaz de Leon, 19, and Juan Carlos Pagán Bonilla, 21, are accused of killing the women. According to an FBI affidavit, the men had sexual relations with the women at Pelaz's home. Pelaz told Díaz that they were transgender after they had been intimate. Díaz, who was furious, told Pagán that the women were transgender.

“Díaz reaffirmed to Pagán that he wanted to shoot and kill both Victim 1 (Velázquez) and Victim 2 (Pelaz) for tricking them into having sex without telling them that they were transgender,” reads the affidavit. “Victim 2 (Pelaz) continued trying to calm Díaz down and proposed that the four of them get more marijuana to smoke and talk a little more. Díaz pulled Pagán aside and told him to take them up on their offer to go out, and Díaz would shoot Victim 2 (Pelaz) and Victim 1 (Velázquez) once they reached the highway.”

Díaz shot the women as Pagán drove Pelaz's car. The men then parked the car under the bridge and set it on fire.

In a press release, the Department of Justice said that Díaz and Pagán were in federal custody and would be charged under the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act.

If convicted, the men could face the death penalty.

Five transgender people have been murdered in Puerto Rico this year, including Velázquez and Pelaz.