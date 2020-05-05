Last week's reunion of Showtime's groundbreaking series Queer as Folk raised donations for LGBT community centers.

Scott Lowell, who played Ted on the series, hosted the virtual reunion with co-stars Sharon Gless, Peter Paige, Michelle Clunie, Hal Sparks, Randy Harrison, Robert Gant and Rosie O'Donnell in attendance.

More than $21,000 was raised to benefit Centerlink, a network of more than 250 LGBT community centers in the United States, Canada, China, Mexico, and Australia. Centerlink centers are focused on helping the elderly, homeless, and those with underlying health conditions.

We learned during the four-and-a-half-hour event that Queer as Folk's club scenes in the pilot episode were filmed at Toronto's Guvernment nightclub. But due to overwhelming popularity, future episodes were filmed on a club set.

Sharon Gless, who played Debbie, Michael's mother, said that she images her character has settled down with her boyfriend Carl and is still running the Liberty Diner.

Randy Harrison, who played Justin, said that he thinks his character is living in New York and partnered after having his “Chelsea days,” a reference to Manhattan's famous gayborhood.

Scott Lowell, who played Ted, believes his character is partnered to Blake, who introduced him to crystal meth. Blake, he said, eventually got sober.

Queer as Folk ran for five seasons from 2000-2005 on Showtime. It was based on a 10-episode British drama of the same name created by Russell T. Davies.