Last week's reunion of Showtime's
groundbreaking series Queer as Folk raised donations for LGBT
community centers.
Scott Lowell, who played Ted on the
series, hosted the
virtual reunion with co-stars Sharon Gless, Peter Paige, Michelle
Clunie, Hal Sparks, Randy Harrison, Robert Gant and Rosie O'Donnell
in attendance.
More than $21,000 was raised to benefit
Centerlink, a network of more than 250 LGBT community centers in the
United States, Canada, China, Mexico, and Australia. Centerlink
centers are focused on helping the elderly, homeless, and those with
underlying health conditions.
We learned during the
four-and-a-half-hour event that Queer as Folk's club scenes in
the pilot episode were filmed at Toronto's Guvernment nightclub. But
due to overwhelming popularity, future episodes were filmed on a club
set.
Sharon Gless, who played Debbie,
Michael's mother, said that she images her character has settled down
with her boyfriend Carl and is still running the Liberty Diner.
Randy Harrison, who played Justin, said
that he thinks his character is living in New York and partnered
after having his “Chelsea days,” a reference to Manhattan's
famous gayborhood.
Scott Lowell, who played Ted, believes
his character is partnered to Blake, who introduced him to crystal
meth. Blake, he said, eventually got sober.
Queer as Folk ran for five
seasons from 2000-2005 on Showtime. It was based on a 10-episode
British drama of the same name created by Russell T. Davies.