Texas Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican,
has introduced legislation that seeks to force Hollywood to stop
editing movie scenes for Chinese consumers.
The Script Act would not allow
Hollywood studios to use military equipment in their movies unless
executives stop censoring movies for China.
Appearing on Fox News to discuss
his bill, Cruz pointed to an edit in Bohemian Rhapsody that
left out that Queen singer Freddie Mercury slept with men.
“[Chinese officials] have really
bullied Hollywood and Hollywood producers roll over about it,” host
Maria Bartiromo said.
“It really is tragic that Hollywood
has been willing to, over and over again, to kowtow to Chinese
communists and let the Chinese government censor American movies,”
Cruz said.
“How do you tell the story of
Bohemian Rhapsody and not say that Freddie was gay?”
Bartiromo asked.
“You don’t,” Cruz answered. “But
Hollywood was more than happy to edit the scene out. They did it
because the Chinese government didn’t want to acknowledge that
Freddy Mercury was homosexual. Look, that’s a huge part of the
story!”
“The problem is Hollywood is more
interested in making millions of dollars from the Chinese market than
they are in free speech, than they are in artistic integrity,” he
added.
It should be noted that Cruz is vocally
opposed to LGBT rights, in particular same-sex marriage, and that his
father, Rafael Cruz, a preacher, is homophobic.
(Related: Rafael
Cruz: A goal of the gay rights movement is to “legalize
pedophilia.”)