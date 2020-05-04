Netflix is streaming The Half of It, the latest film from out filmmaker Alice Wu.

The romantic comedy was set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival but pivoted to Netflix when the annual festival was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wu's first film, Saving Face, dealt with a relationship between a mother and her closeted daughter. It was released in 2004. The Half of It marks Wu's return to filmmaking since Saving Face.

In The Half of It, straight-A high school student Ellie (played by Leah Lewis) is hired by Paul (Daniel Diemer) to win the heart of Aster (Alexxis Lemire), the most popular girl in school. Ellie, it turns out, also has feelings for Aster.

Wu told Deadline that she left filmmaking to take care of her ailing mother.

She also talked about the understood reasons why Ellie, who is Asian, would be reluctant to come out.

“You know, in the story, it's not like she's 'dealing with homophobia,'” Wu said. “It's a part of life that there's internalized homophobia that fuels part of why she's afraid to talk about that. I try to write the people as people.”

“I try and write as something that feels like the textures of life. And it just happens that we naturally are imbued with the tendency to discriminate difference. We grew up with different prejudices, and those will come out. I guess I write more from an internal place. It just comes out that way, I guess. I’m not thinking, how will I make this Asian? It just is,” she said.