In an open letter, Christian conservative Michael Brown says that he's “sad” for Anderson Cooper's baby.

Cooper, a prime-time anchor on CNN, last week announced the birth of his first child, Wyatt Morgan Anderson, via surrogate.

The 52-year-old Cooper came out gay in 2012 after dodging questions about his sexuality for years.

Brown, an author and radio host, published his letter to Cooper on Charisma News, an online outlet aimed at charismatic Christians.

“Dear Anderson,” Brown wrote. “Isn't it an amazing feeling to be a father? To know that the precious little baby that you hold in your arms is, in a real sense, your own flesh and blood? That in a unique way, he carries part of you in his very life and soul? Yet when I saw the announcement of his birth, I felt sadness more than happiness. Sadness for him and for you.”

“Anderson, a boy deserves his mother, yet if I understand your plan correctly, your son will not be raised together by her and by you. That's what saddens me the most.”

“Who would you be without your mom?” he asked, referring to socialite Gloria Vanderbilt.

Brown said that he did not believe that sexuality is something a person chooses, and added that he thinks Cooper will be a “caring” dad for his son.

“But the world's best dad is not a mom. … Two men, no matter how much they love each other, cannot produce a child. It's the same with two women,” he added.

Brown has previously claimed that LGBT activists want Christians thrown into prison. In 2011, he participated in a march to disrupt Charlotte's LGBT Pride Parade. He's also claimed that LGBT acceptance creates a “slippery slope” to incest.

