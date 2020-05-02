The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Tuesday laid off 22 employees.

The non-profit said that the layoffs were due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. HRC said that the cancellations of critical fundraisers had led to a drop in revenue.

The laid-off employees will receive at least a 2-month severance package based on tenure and health insurance coverage through COBRA for at least three months, the Washington Blade reported.

The organization is also trimming expenses. Executives have taken a pay cut and three full-time jobs have been converted into part-time positions. HRC has also frozen its hiring.

“COVID-19 is affecting the nation and no industry or workplace is free from its impact,” interim HRC Communications Director Nick Morrow said in a statement. “For us, the economic reality is that because of the cancellation of events that represent critical funding streams, the decline of our economy, and our ineligibility for any federal funding, we could not make up this shortfall without impossibly difficult decisions.”

“HRC has been in a state of growth for years, and unfortunately, this economic climate forced us to recalibrate our budget and economic forecasts,” Morrow continued. “Despite these challenges, however, our membership and volunteer infrastructure remain strong as we prepare and stay focused on the most consequential election of our lifetimes and on programming that is more critical now than ever. With a staff of more than 200 employees, our investment in this election cycle remains our most significant yet.”