Out personality Andy Cohen, a gay dad, is thrilled with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper's baby news.

Cooper on Thursday announced the birth of his first child, Wyatt Morgan Cooper.

Cohen, who is good friends with Cooper, cheered the news on social media.

“'New life, new hope!' Wyatt Cooper, you couldn't have come at a better time!” Cohen captioned a photo of dad and son. “I know a friend who can't wait to meet you!”

Cohen was, of course, referring to his toddler son, Benjamin.

Cooper and Cohen, the host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, have co-hosted CNN's annual New Year's Eve countdown.

