CNN anchor Anderson Cooper on Thursday announced the birth of his first child, Wyatt Morgan Cooper.

Wyatt was born on Monday via surrogate. He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces.

The 52-year-old Cooper talked to viewers about his son on Thursday. He previously had not announced his plans to become a father.

“It has been a difficult time in all of our lives,” he said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic, “and there are certainly many hard days ahead. It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness. Even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we are also blessed with new life and new love."

In an Instagram post, Cooper said that as a gay man he “never thought it would be possible to have a child.”

“I'm grateful for all those who have paved the way and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth,” Cooper said.

“Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him.”

Wyatt “is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me,” Cooper said.

Cooper's mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, died last year.