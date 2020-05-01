A sheriff's office in Louisiana has agreed to pay a former police officer who was denied a job because of his HIV status.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office will pay William “Liam” Pierce $90,000 and change their policies related to HIV-positive employees, LGBT law group Lambda Legal announced last week.

Under the terms of the agreement, the sheriff's office will prohibit job discrimination based on HIV status and employees will undergo two hours of training on HIV.

In 2005, Pierce moved from Ohio to Louisiana, where he worked as a paramedic and police officer. Seven years later, he applied to be a sheriff's deputy at the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office. He was tentatively hired pending the results of a medical exam. But the offer was rescinded after Pierce was shown to be HIV-positive. Pierce sued under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“I immediately knew that the sheriff's decision not to hire me was based on my HIV status, and though it was a long journey, it feels good to finally be vindicated,” Pierce said in a statement. “I hope that my case helps others avoid going through my experience and demonstrates to other employers that living with HIV has nothing to do with our ability to do any job.”

Scott Schoettes, counsel and HIV Project director at Lambda Legal, called the settlement “a lesson to all employers across the country that HIV discrimination in the workplace is completely unlawful and has no place anywhere.”

“This settlement should also serve as a wakeup call to states and cities across the country to remove once and for all outdated and stigmatizing HIV criminalization laws that perpetuate discrimination and ignore current medical science,” he added.