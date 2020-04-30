Rufus Gifford, a former U.S. ambassador
to Denmark during the Obama years, has been named deputy campaign
manager for former Vice President Joe Biden, The Washington Post
reported.
Gifford's responsibilities will include
finance, external outreach, coalition building, and occasionally
serving as a spokesman for Biden, the
Washington
Blade was told by the campaign.
Gifford had endorsed Biden prior to the
Iowa caucuses, the nation's first presidential contest.
While serving as ambassador to Denmark
from 2013 to 2017, Gifford married his husband, veterinarian Stephen
DeVincent, and the couple became the subject of a reality series, I
Am The Ambassador. The series streamed briefly on Netflix.
In 2018, Gifford lost a 10-way
Democratic primary election to the U.S. House in Massachusetts to
Congresswoman Lori Trahan.
Gifford, 45, has also served as a
high-profile fundraiser for the Democratic Party.