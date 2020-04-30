Rufus Gifford, a former U.S. ambassador to Denmark during the Obama years, has been named deputy campaign manager for former Vice President Joe Biden, The Washington Post reported.

Gifford's responsibilities will include finance, external outreach, coalition building, and occasionally serving as a spokesman for Biden, the Washington Blade was told by the campaign.

Gifford had endorsed Biden prior to the Iowa caucuses, the nation's first presidential contest.

While serving as ambassador to Denmark from 2013 to 2017, Gifford married his husband, veterinarian Stephen DeVincent, and the couple became the subject of a reality series, I Am The Ambassador. The series streamed briefly on Netflix.

In 2018, Gifford lost a 10-way Democratic primary election to the U.S. House in Massachusetts to Congresswoman Lori Trahan.

Gifford, 45, has also served as a high-profile fundraiser for the Democratic Party.