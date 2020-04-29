Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, appeared on GLAAD's online Together In Pride event on Sunday.

Buttigieg's 2020 presidential campaign was historic. He won the Iowa caucuses and held the delegate lead for a short time before former Vice President Joe Biden's come-from-behind victory in South Carolina.

Buttigieg said that the campaign would have to change in response to COVID-19.

“This is not the first time there's had to be a big change in campaigning,” he said. “It is the first that it has had to happen so fast. … But it is still absolutely critical that we reach out and motivate each other to vote because our rights are up for debate.”

Billy Eichner, who hosted the event, noted that there was an older generation who were “proud and excited” about Buttigieg's campaign and a “much younger LGBT generation who don't feel that same sense of connection to you simply because you're gay.”

Buttigieg said that he appreciated both views.

“I saw and was so moved by that same thing you’re talking about where people, especially from an older generation, sometimes would come up to me and couldn’t form words, they’d tear up and I knew what it was they were saying,” he said. “It was very humbling to hear that they were moved to think about my candidacy in the context of that struggle. Because that’s a struggle I don’t even fully understand. And to even be able to do this, for Chasten and me to be married, certainly for me to be an out candidate, we are standing on their shoulders. There was something so powerful about that.”

“You know there’s one generation that’s astonished there can even be a candidate and they have the freedom to vote for a candidate who’s queer. For others it may have been empowering to be able to be queer and not vote for a candidate who is queer. On some level, I get that. I just hope that people can have whatever their political views are and not be mean. I don’t believe we need to add any more meanness to this world,” he continued.