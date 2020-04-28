In a new interview, out actor-singer
Billy Porter talked about being his authentic self and his recent
cover of Stephen Stills and Buffalo Springfield's “For What It's
Worth.”
Porter, 50, is best known for
originating the role of Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway and
playing Pray Tell on FX's Pose.
He has made fashion waves by appearing
on red carpets wearing queer outfits such as the fitted tuxedo gown
by Christian Siriano he wore to the Academy Awards.
During an appearance on SiriusXM's
Heather
B. Live, Porter told host Heather B. Gardner that he
struggled with his masculinity for 40 years.
“It was the liberation moment because
I had spent so much time in my life, in that masculinity conversation
that is so prevalent in our culture,” he said. “I was not
masculine enough from the age of five. … I understood there was a
problem, I understood it needed to be fixed, when my family sent me
to a psychologist because I was too much of a sissy. So, for 40 years
of my life, I spent most of it trying to be masculine enough to get a
job, to be seen, to vibrate in the circles that I wanted to vibrate
in. … I just finally just took myself out of it. … I am more
important than any fame or career or anything. My sanity is more
important than any of that, so I'm going to call on that and I'm just
going to be who I am and I'm going to let the chips fall where they
may. … That has been such a wonderful part of this journey is to
get to the other side of authenticity, to choose my own
authenticity.”
Porter also said that he hopes his
cover
of “For What It's Worth” will push people to the polls in
November.
“I grew up, I’m first generation
post-civil rights movement and I also grew up during the AIDS crisis.
Activism is in my DNA. It always has been,” Porter said. “And
there was a time when musical artists in particular, there was this
thing called protest music, in the sixties and seventies where
artists really used their platform to speak truth to power. I'm an
artist, this is how I do it. I'm not a lawyer. I'm not a community
organizer. I'm not a politician. I'm not any of those things, but I'm
an artist. And this is how I speak. This is the platform that I have,
and I wanted to use this moment in this election year to bring back
the idea of protest music. I'm not afraid to lose my audience. I'm
actually building my coalition and my supporters right now. This is
who I am. This is what it is. Come on board or not. … It's time to
show up and it's time to fight. Period. Our democracy is at stake and
it's time.”