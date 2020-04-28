Hulu has released a clip from its upcoming gay teen drama Love, Victor.

Love, Victor is inspired by and set in the same world as the 2018 gay coming-of-age film Love, Simon.

The half-hour series centers on Victor (played by Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School, as he adjusts to a new city and struggles with his sexual orientation.

In the clip, Victor arrives at a coffee shop to apply for a job as a barista. Classmate Benji (George Sear) is working behind the counter. He begins to interview him by showing Victor how to make an espresso. Victor is spellbound by Benji's good looks and darts out the door.

Rounding out the cast are Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Anthony Turpel, and Mateo Fernandez.

According to Deadline, the series is being written and executive produced by This Is Us executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the movie. Also producing is Marty Bowen, who also produced on the movie.

Out director Greg Berlanti, who directed the film, is not involved in the series.

Love, Victor was originally scheduled to air on Disney's streaming platform, Disney+, but was moved to Hulu, which is controlled by Disney.