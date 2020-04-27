The Netflix documentary A Secret Love tells the story of a lesbian couple who kept their relationship a secret for more than six decades.

Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel became inseparable when they met in 1947. Donahue was around 22 and playing as a catcher for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL). The AAGPBL was the inspiration behind Penny Marshall's 1992 film A League of Their Own. Henschel was 18 and would travel with the team to watch Donahue play.

Meeting Donahue “changed everything,” Henschel says in the film.

The couple decided to come out in their eighties as they faced growing old together. Donahue's diagnosis of Parkinson's disease sparked their decision. Donahue died in 2019 at age 93.

Chris Bolan, Donahue's great-nephew, directed the film.

“She didn't want to go to the grave feeling like she'd lived a lie,” Bolan told TIME.

The documentary, which arrives Wednesday on Netflix, was filmed between 2013 and 2018. It is one of the many projects coming to Netflix from producer Ryan Murphy, who is gay and known for including LGBT characters in his dramas.