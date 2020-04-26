Bill Donohue, president of the Catholic League, has claimed that culture is “mass producing” people who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender.

The New York-based group advocates on behalf of Catholics but is not part of the Roman Catholic Church.

In a recent blog post, Donohue cited a Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) survey on LGBT people.

PRRI's poll showed increasing support for LGBT rights. In doing so, researchers also provided demographics on LGBT Americans.

“Americans who identify as LGBT mirror the American population on many demographics. However, those who identify as LGBT are more likely to be women, younger, Democrats or independents, religiously unaffiliated, and lower income than the general population,” PRRI wrote.

Donohue, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, claimed that this demographic profile shows that culture was “mass producing” LGBT people.

“What these findings suggest is that to a large extent the LGBT community is a cultural phenomenon, not a biological one. How else to explain the disparities?” Donohue wrote.

LGBT people have historically faced discrimination in the United States, with organized religion and Republicans not only opposed to LGBT rights but actively working against the community. This fact alone can explain most of the disparities.

Donohue insisted that culture had made being gay and transgender “cool.”

“Being an LGBT person is difficult enough (e.g., they suffer from high rates of depression and suicide), and this is especially true of the sexually confused (a male who thinks he is female and vice versa). That is why attempts to culturally mass produce them are pernicious,” Donohue concluded.