GLAAD on Thursday announced that Lilly
Singh and Billy Eichner will host its upcoming livestream event title
Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone; The LGBTQ Response to
COVID-19.
Sunday's event, which will be broadcast
on GLAAD's
YouTube channel and Facebook Live, will raise funds for LGBT
community centers.
Kesha and Melissa Etheridge will
perform at the event. Special guests include Matt Bomer, Adam
Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, MJ Rodriguez, Wilson Cruz, Gigi
Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Munoz, Sean Hayes,
Sharon Stone, Kathy Griffin, Brian Michael Smith, and Tatiana
Maslany.
“Together in Pride: You are Not
Alone will highlight the LGBTQ response to COVID-19 and amplify
messages of acceptance and affirmation to the LGBTQ community and
people living with HIV during this unprecedented time,” the group
said.
"At a time when some LGBTQ people
could be isolating in homes that are not affirming, GLAAD is bringing
together the biggest LGBTQ stars and allies to send messages of love,
support and acceptance,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate
Ellis. “So many LGBTQ people, especially our youth, depend on
support from local community centers around the country, and during
this time of financial distress, we must come together as a community
to ensure that all LGBTQ organizations can continue their life-saving
work."
The coronavirus pandemic forced GLAAD
to postpone its annual Media Awards in New York and Los Angeles.
Together in Pride: You are Not Alone
begins at 8 PM ET on Sunday.