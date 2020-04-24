Chicago on Wednesday announced that it would postpone its annual LGBT Pride parade.

Coordinator Tim Frye told the Chicago Tribune that the parade's June 28 date would be pushed back to late summer or early fall due to the coronavirus pandemic gripping the globe.

“I want everything to be safe for anybody that's concerned with the parade, whether you're watching it, whether you're in it, whether you're one of the people from the city that helps to put it together,” Frye said.

“We just feel it would be better to wait and do it later in the year,” he added.

Chicago's annual parade draws a million people and is considered the third-largest in the nation. Other cities, including New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, had previously announced that their parades would not take place in June.

Frye worked on the parade with his husband, parade coordinator Richard Pfeiffer, who died of cancer in October. Frye said that the decision to postpone was difficult in part because he saw this year's march as a tribute to his late husband. The couple was together for 48 years.

“I was hoping this would be a way we could finish last year's parade, which was rained out (at the end). We'll wait now and see what happens,” he said.

A two-day festival held a week before the parade, Chicago Pride Fest, has also been postponed with a tentative date set for Labor Day weekend, the paper reported.