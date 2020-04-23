Authorities in Florida on Wednesday
released photos, 911 call and other documents related to a March
incident involving former Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew
Gillum.
According to POLITICO,
the Miami Beach Police Department was responding to numerous public
records requests. The department also released body camera video from
police who responded to the incident.
Police found Gillum, 40, in a Miami
Beach hotel last month with a man who was suspected to have overdosed
on drugs. Police found three clear plastic baggies with a white
substance they suspected was crystal meth in the room. The man –
who maintains a profile as a gay male escort on Rent Men – was
treated at a nearby hospital.
(Related: Andrew
Gillum found at scene of suspected drug overdose.)
Gillum, the former mayor of
Tallahassee, said that he had had too much to drink but did not use
drugs. Days later, he announced that he would enter rehab and exit
politics.
POLITICO said that the body camera
footage had been heavily redacted. The department said that they were
following state privacy laws.
“The photos released by police show
what appears to be stained sheets as well as a stained pillow along
with photos of crystal meth and other prescription drugs,” the
outlet reported.