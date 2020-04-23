Authorities in Florida on Wednesday released photos, 911 call and other documents related to a March incident involving former Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum.

According to POLITICO, the Miami Beach Police Department was responding to numerous public records requests. The department also released body camera video from police who responded to the incident.

Police found Gillum, 40, in a Miami Beach hotel last month with a man who was suspected to have overdosed on drugs. Police found three clear plastic baggies with a white substance they suspected was crystal meth in the room. The man – who maintains a profile as a gay male escort on Rent Men – was treated at a nearby hospital.

(Related: Andrew Gillum found at scene of suspected drug overdose.)

Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee, said that he had had too much to drink but did not use drugs. Days later, he announced that he would enter rehab and exit politics.

POLITICO said that the body camera footage had been heavily redacted. The department said that they were following state privacy laws.

“The photos released by police show what appears to be stained sheets as well as a stained pillow along with photos of crystal meth and other prescription drugs,” the outlet reported.