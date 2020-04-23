Out British singer Sam Smith has revealed they contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Smith, who is non-binary, told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that they were infected in the UK but did not get tested.

“I didn't get tested but I know I had it,” Smith said. “100 percent had it. Everything I've read completely pointed to that. So yeah, I think I definitely had it.”

Smith said that his sister also experienced symptoms of the disease. Both self-isolated for three weeks.

“As everyone was kind of really on lockdown, that's when I got over it, luckily,” they said.

“The first two weeks, I just wanted sing,” Smith added.

Late last month, Smith decided to delay his upcoming third studio album, saying that the title, To Die For, didn't “feel right.”