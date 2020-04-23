Out British singer Sam Smith has
revealed they contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the new
coronavirus.
Smith, who is non-binary, told Apple
Music's Zane Lowe that they were infected in the UK but did not get
tested.
“I didn't get tested but I know I had
it,” Smith said. “100 percent had it. Everything I've read
completely pointed to that. So yeah, I think I definitely had it.”
Smith said that his sister also
experienced symptoms of the disease. Both self-isolated for three
weeks.
“As everyone was kind of really on
lockdown, that's when I got over it, luckily,” they said.
“The first two weeks, I just wanted
sing,” Smith
added.
Late last month, Smith
decided to delay his upcoming third studio album, saying that the
title, To
Die For,
didn't “feel right.”