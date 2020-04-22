Actor J. August Richards has come out gay, saying that he could not give an honest portrayal of a gay man on NBC's Council of Dads without coming out.

The 46-year-old Richards is best known for playing vampire hunter Charles Gunn on the WB's Angel and Mike Peterson on ABC's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.

In Council of Dads, Richards plays Dr. Oliver Post, a gay man who is raising a daughter with his husband. Oliver is one of three dads picked by a dying father to help raise his son in his absence. The drama is based on a book by the same name by Bruce Feiler.

Richards shared a clip on social media of himself speaking with actress Sarah Wayne Callies (The Walking Dead).

“I knew that I could not portray this gay man honestly without letting you know that I was a gay man myself,” Richards said. “I've never done that with the people that I worked with. I knew how important it is to other people out there like me, who would need to see that role model.”

Callies described Richard's character as groundbreaking for network television.

“One of the things that I find is so fascinating about Oliver is that we have never had anybody like him on network television,” she said. “He's a black, gay professional married to another man who is also a black gay professional. This has never happened before on television.”

“With a daughter,” Richards interjected.

Richards added that the role required him “to show up fully in a way that I don't always when I'm working.”

In another post, Richards thanked fans for their support.

“Yesterday was one of the best days of my life,” he wrote. “'Thank you' feel like cheap words to describe the depths of the gratitude I feel for your support and the crushing avalanche of LOVE I felt aimed at me yesterday... For now, it will have to do. #PRIDE #LGBTQ #BlackLGBTQ #ComingOut.”

Another LGBT character on Council of Dads is JJ Perry (played by Blue Chapman), a 7-year-old transgender boy.