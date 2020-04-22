NBC will air the series finale of Will & Grace on Thursday.

NBC canceled the show's revival after three seasons last fall.

The episode will be preceded by a half-hour retrospective special hosted by Eric McCormack, who plays out lawyer Will Truman on the series.

The special will take a look at the history of the show, which originally aired from 1998 to 2006 and returned for three seasons in 2017, and its many guest stars. Norman Lear and Elton John will appear on the special.

In a clip from the show's final episode, Will, Grace (played by Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes), and Karen (Megan Mullally) say goodbye to the apartment Will and Grace shared throughout the show.

Will & Grace was the first prime-time network sitcom to feature a gay lead and has been credited for helping advance the LGBT rights movement, marriage equality in particular.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, said of the show: “At its heart, Will & Grace has been – and will continue to be – a show proven to change the hearts and minds of people nationwide.”

The final episode, titled “It's Time,” will feature guest stars Minnie Driver and Brian Jordan Alvarez.