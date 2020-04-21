Christian conservative Pat Robertson on
Monday appeared to blame the COVID-19 pandemic on same-sex marriage
and abortion.
Robertson, the host of CBN's The 700
Club, made his comments during a segment in which he answers
questions from viewers.
John asked: “Pat, last week you were
talking about COVID-19. You quoted Chronicles 7:14. How can God heal
our land and forgive the sins when abortion and same-sex marriage are
laws and many people are anti-Israel. Doesn't this prevent his
healing and forgiveness?”
Robertson, a vocal opponent of LGBT
rights, appeared to agree.
“You know, I think you put your
finger on something very important,” he told viewers. “You know
the Bible says – they turn from their wicked ways. They didn’t
get forgiven. They will turn from their wicked ways. And part of what
we’ve done is turn. We are not turning when we have done terrible
things. We have broken the covenant that God made with the mankind.
We have violated his covenant.”
Robertson has been outspoken in his
opposition to marriage equality, warning that it would lead
to pedophilia, destroy
financial markets, and bring
the wrath of God.