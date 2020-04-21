Christian conservative Pat Robertson on Monday appeared to blame the COVID-19 pandemic on same-sex marriage and abortion.

Robertson, the host of CBN's The 700 Club, made his comments during a segment in which he answers questions from viewers.

John asked: “Pat, last week you were talking about COVID-19. You quoted Chronicles 7:14. How can God heal our land and forgive the sins when abortion and same-sex marriage are laws and many people are anti-Israel. Doesn't this prevent his healing and forgiveness?”

Robertson, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, appeared to agree.

“You know, I think you put your finger on something very important,” he told viewers. “You know the Bible says – they turn from their wicked ways. They didn’t get forgiven. They will turn from their wicked ways. And part of what we’ve done is turn. We are not turning when we have done terrible things. We have broken the covenant that God made with the mankind. We have violated his covenant.”

Robertson has been outspoken in his opposition to marriage equality, warning that it would lead to pedophilia, destroy financial markets, and bring the wrath of God.