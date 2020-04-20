Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye's
food and wine guy, is working on a project for Netflix inspired by
his own sexually fluid dating life.
According to The
Hollywood Reporter, the film is being written by
Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chan, who wrote, directed and produced the
romantic comedy Plus One. Porowski developed the project with
Black-ish's Kenya Barris. The film's working title is Girls
& Boys.
Porowski has said
that he prefers describing his sexuality as “fluid” rather than
gay.
“I
feel like if I do refer to myself as gay, which would make it easier
for people to understand sometimes, I feel like it dishonors women
that I've been in love with,” he told GQ
last year.
“I don't really
know [my sexuality] and I kind of like not knowing,” he added.
Last
year, PEOPLE
named Porowski its “Sexiest Reality Star.”