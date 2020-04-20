Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye's food and wine guy, is working on a project for Netflix inspired by his own sexually fluid dating life.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is being written by Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chan, who wrote, directed and produced the romantic comedy Plus One. Porowski developed the project with Black-ish's Kenya Barris. The film's working title is Girls & Boys.

Porowski has said that he prefers describing his sexuality as “fluid” rather than gay.

“I feel like if I do refer to myself as gay, which would make it easier for people to understand sometimes, I feel like it dishonors women that I've been in love with,” he told GQ last year.

“I don't really know [my sexuality] and I kind of like not knowing,” he added.

Last year, PEOPLE named Porowski its “Sexiest Reality Star.”