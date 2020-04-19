COVID-19, the disease caused by the new
coronavirus, has claimed the life of another LGBT activist, Tarlach
MacNiallais.
The New York Times reported that
MacNiallais died on April 1. He was 57.
MacNiallais fought for LGBT inclusion
in New York City's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. LGBT contingents
that were banned from the parade were welcomed at the St. Pat's for
All Parade in Queens, which MacNiallais helped organize. In 2015,
OUT@NBCUniversal, a group of LGBT employees at NBCUniversal, became
the first LGBT group to march down Fifth Avenue in the St. Patrick's
Day Parade after organizers lifted the ban.
MacNiallais marched in the parade with
the Lavender and Green Alliance in 2016.
Before moving to the United States,
MacNiallais campaigned for LGBT rights in Northern Ireland. He also
advocated for people with developmental delays.
The New York Times reported that
MacNiallais participated in this year's St. Pat's for All Parade and
its after-party at the Saints & Sinners Pub in Queens on March 1.
He was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-March.
MacNiallais is survived by his husband
Juan Nepomuceno, who is also battling COVID-19, nine siblings and
three stepchildren.
The epidemic has also claimed the lives
of gay
playwright Terrence McNally and LGBT
activist and philanthropist Robby Browne, as well as numerous
LGBT first responders.