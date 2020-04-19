COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, has claimed the life of another LGBT activist, Tarlach MacNiallais.

The New York Times reported that MacNiallais died on April 1. He was 57.

MacNiallais fought for LGBT inclusion in New York City's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. LGBT contingents that were banned from the parade were welcomed at the St. Pat's for All Parade in Queens, which MacNiallais helped organize. In 2015, OUT@NBCUniversal, a group of LGBT employees at NBCUniversal, became the first LGBT group to march down Fifth Avenue in the St. Patrick's Day Parade after organizers lifted the ban.

MacNiallais marched in the parade with the Lavender and Green Alliance in 2016.

Before moving to the United States, MacNiallais campaigned for LGBT rights in Northern Ireland. He also advocated for people with developmental delays.

The New York Times reported that MacNiallais participated in this year's St. Pat's for All Parade and its after-party at the Saints & Sinners Pub in Queens on March 1. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-March.

MacNiallais is survived by his husband Juan Nepomuceno, who is also battling COVID-19, nine siblings and three stepchildren.

The epidemic has also claimed the lives of gay playwright Terrence McNally and LGBT activist and philanthropist Robby Browne, as well as numerous LGBT first responders.