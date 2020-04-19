A transgender woman from Pennsylvania
was stabbed to death last weekend in Baltimore.
Johanna Metzger, who was staying at a
rehabilitation center in Baltimore, was fatally stabbed on Saturday,
April 11, according to ABC
affiliate WMAR.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, mourned Metzger's tragic death
in a blog post.
“HRC is deeply saddened to learn of
the death of Johanna Metzger, a transgender woman killed in Baltimore,
Maryland on April 11,” HRC wrote. “Metzger, who is white, is
believed to be the sixth transgender or gender non-conforming person
violently killed this year in the U.S., and the eighth death in
Baltimore since HRC began tracking this data in 2013.”
Metzger's life was remembered during a
virtual vigil organized by Baltimore
Safe Haven, an LGBT center in Baltimore.
Metzger's mother told WMAR that her
daughter was a college graduate and played several musical instruments.
Baltimore City LGBT Affairs, which
first announced Metzger's murder on Facebook,
said that it was working with the Baltimore Police Department “to
get details surrounding her homicide.”