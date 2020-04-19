A transgender woman from Pennsylvania was stabbed to death last weekend in Baltimore.

Johanna Metzger, who was staying at a rehabilitation center in Baltimore, was fatally stabbed on Saturday, April 11, according to ABC affiliate WMAR.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, mourned Metzger's tragic death in a blog post.

“HRC is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Johanna Metzger, a transgender woman killed in Baltimore, Maryland on April 11,” HRC wrote. “Metzger, who is white, is believed to be the sixth transgender or gender non-conforming person violently killed this year in the U.S., and the eighth death in Baltimore since HRC began tracking this data in 2013.”

Metzger's life was remembered during a virtual vigil organized by Baltimore Safe Haven, an LGBT center in Baltimore.

Metzger's mother told WMAR that her daughter was a college graduate and played several musical instruments.

Baltimore City LGBT Affairs, which first announced Metzger's murder on Facebook, said that it was working with the Baltimore Police Department “to get details surrounding her homicide.”