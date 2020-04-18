A gay married couple has died from complications related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Phillip and Anthony Tsai-Brooks died suddenly and just two days apart in the same hospital.

The first to pass was Phillip, who owned a salon. He died on Easter Sunday of a coronavirus-related heart attack. Anthony, a council member in Live Oaks, Texas and an Army veteran, died on Tuesday.

Live Oaks Mayor Mary M. Dennis honored the men in a Facebook tribute, though she failed to mention how they were related.

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that Live Oak City Council, administrative staff and the entire Live Oak community mourn the passing of Live Oak City Councilmember Anthony Brooks,” Dennis wrote. “Councilman Brooks will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

“In addition, the city lost another valuable member of the community. We also mourn the loss of EDC Citizen Director Phillip Tsai-Brooks. Phillip was a valued member of the city’s Economic Development Corporation and brought a unique perspective to the board. Phillip was the owner of a salon in San Antonio and worked hard to make it a successful small business. The void in the leadership of the council and corporation will be notable. We are forever grateful for both Anthony’s and Phillip’s service to our Live Oak Community and to our country. May God Bless their family and all who were blessed to call both men 'friend,'” she wrote.

Speaking with local media, Alfred and Robert Tsai, Phillip's brothers, said that Phillip was the first to be hospitalized. He was on a ventilator in an ICU bed. Days later Anthony was found at home unresponsive by his mother-in-law. He was admitted to the same ICU ward.

Tsai's mother, who lived with the couple in San Antonio, has also tested positive for the virus.

Alfred and Robert Tsai said that they were heartbroken because their mother was in isolation as she grieved the loss of her son and his husband with whom she traveled extensively.