Filmmaker David France spoke with
Deadline about the similarities he sees between the AIDS
crisis of the early 80s and today's coronavirus pandemic.
France is best known for his 2012
Oscar-nominated documentary How To Survive A Plague, which
chronicles the war waged by Act-Up and other groups for effective
AIDS treatments.
For roughly 15 years of the crisis,
there was no effective AIDS treatment and groups battled the
government and Big Pharma to do more.
France said that the pandemic is a
plague by definition because there is no cure or treatment.
“AIDS was a plague for 15 years, the
Plague Years, up until 1996,” France said. “So we're in the same
place right now, where if you get this thing, you're on your own.”
“If you look at that 15 years of AIDS
– and this won’t be as long but it will certainly be incredibly
devastating – the fear led to innovation, which led to good advice,
neither of which got us out of the plague and so that led to anger,
and anger led to activism and activism led to the kind of political
pressure and economic pressure and cultural pressure that saw our way
out of the Plague Years.”
“Certainly that anger will be
expressed at the ballot box one way or another, and that's an
appropriate place to put it, because this is really a political
disaster that we're in.”
Other similarities exist between the
two viruses. With AIDS, gay men were hit the hardest and
heterosexuals largely ignored the crisis. Coronavirus is striking
early in coastal big cities. Will this lead to complacency in middle
America?
“What we have seen, and I’m sure we
will see as the year unfolds, is Red America convincing itself that
this really is overhyped because it’s not in their backyard, and
they’re going to see it as being a pandemic impacting Blue America,
the major cities. And within those Democratic strongholds, the
disease takes a much harsher course in people who have already been
excluded from the American health care system, and that’s where
black and brown Americans are and that’s why we’re seeing such a
huge, disproportionate number of people dying in those communities,”
France
said. “And I think their deaths are not finding sympathy in the
middle of America. They can go unnoticed. I think we’re going to
have a struggle to try and show that these numbers are really people,
and that the identities of these people, once revealed, are going to
show us how terribly unprepared the American healthcare system is for
any of this. But I don’t know if we can get that message out to the
Trump space.”
France also confirmed that he's working
on a COVID-19 documentary but offered few details.
He suggested the film would explore how
the lessons we learned from the AIDS crisis were being applied to
today's pandemic. He said that many of the people in charge of the
government's response on COVID-19 were also on the front lines of the
AIDS crisis, including CDC Director Robert Redfield, National
Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci,
and Doctor Deborah Birx, who serves as the White House's coronavirus
response coordinator.