In a new interview with The Oprah Magazine, comedian Wanda Sykes talks about coming out and the power of television.

Sykes is currently promoting her latest project, Visible: Out On Television. The 5-part docuseries on how television has “shaped the American conscience” on LGBT rights is streaming on Apple TV+.

Sykes and her wife, Alex Sykes, are raising two children, Olivia Lou and Lucas Claude, both 10.

Sykes came out at a 2008 rally against Proposition 8, the now-overturned California constitutional amendment that rolled back marriage equality in the state. Sykes had married earlier that year.

“The drive behind me coming out publicly was when it became political, back when Proposition 8 was being talked about,” Sykes said. “I felt like I had to say something. You’re inspecting my life, the life that I have? You’re saying that my marriage isn’t legal? That’s when I said alright, it’s important to speak out. Also, I wanted to put a face on who that was affecting, not just white gay men. There are women. There are mothers. There are real people involved in these votes that affect lives and kids. After I gave my speech in Las Vegas, by the time I went back to the hotel, it was on TV and I was like, 'Oh, okay. I’m out.' It was like, 'Oh, cool.' I already said what was the truth.”

“I know how powerful television can be. It’s important for us to show how important LGBTQ+ representation is and how it can change minds in society. Representation in Hollywood has gotten much better, especially now with shows like Pose that highlight the African American and transgender community. I’m happy to see that. I also love stories where you have gay characters, but it’s not just about being gay, it’s not just about identity. Shonda Rhimes does a great job of that.”

“Television really is educational and it does affect society and how we see each other,” she added.