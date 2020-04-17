GLAAD on Thursday announced it will host a live-stream event titled Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone; The LGBTQ Response to COVID-19.

The event, which will be broadcast on GLAAD's YouTube channel and Facebook Live, will raise funds for LGBT community centers.

Kesha and Melissa Etheridge will perform at the event. Special guests include Billy Eichner, Matt Bomer, Adam Lambert, Lilly Singh, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, MJ Rodriguez, Wilson Cruz, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Munoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, Kathy Griffin, and Tatiana Maslany.

A host will be announced soon.

"At a time when some LGBTQ people could be isolating in homes that are not affirming, GLAAD is bringing together the biggest LGBTQ stars and allies to send messages of love, support and acceptance,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “So many LGBTQ people, especially our youth, depend on support from local community centers around the country, and during this time of financial distress, we must come together as a community to ensure that all LGBTQ organizations can continue their life-saving work."

The coronavirus pandemic forced GLAAD to postpone its annual Media Awards in New York and Los Angeles.