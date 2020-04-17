GLAAD on Thursday announced it will
host a live-stream event titled Together in Pride: You Are Not
Alone; The LGBTQ Response to COVID-19.
The event, which will be broadcast on
GLAAD's YouTube channel and Facebook Live, will raise funds for LGBT
community centers.
Kesha and Melissa Etheridge will
perform at the event. Special guests include Billy Eichner, Matt
Bomer, Adam Lambert, Lilly Singh, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, MJ Rodriguez,
Wilson Cruz, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier
Munoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, Kathy Griffin, and Tatiana Maslany.
A host will be announced soon.
"At a time when some LGBTQ people
could be isolating in homes that are not affirming, GLAAD is bringing
together the biggest LGBTQ stars and allies to send messages of love,
support and acceptance,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate
Ellis. “So many LGBTQ people, especially our youth, depend on
support from local community centers around the country, and during
this time of financial distress, we must come together as a community
to ensure that all LGBTQ organizations can continue their life-saving
work."
The coronavirus pandemic forced GLAAD
to postpone its annual Media Awards in New York and Los Angeles.