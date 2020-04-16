Out Olympian Gus Kenworthy surfaced yesterday after a six-week absence from social media to reveal that the coronavirus pandemic has hit his family hard.

The 28-year-old Kenworthy said in an Instagram post that a nephew and a niece have had coronavirus symptoms and had to be hospitalized, though he did not say that they had been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

“We had some serious scares this past month and it's put into perspective, more than ever before, the importance of family,” Kenworthy captioned a photo of himself with his dog Birdy. “My 9-month-old nephew, Bodhi, had a bad cough/fever and started having trouble breathing. He ended up being flight for life'd to Denver Children's Hospital to be put on a respirator and spent a week in the ICU.”

“Shortly after he returned home, my 4-year-old niece, Bobbie, fell ill and had to be rushed to the same hospital to undergo two emergency surgeries. They're both finally home again and recovering!”

“I'm incredibly thankful and forever grateful to our healthcare workers on the front line of this pandemic,” he added.

Kenworthy reminded followers that reaching out to family and friends during this time was crucial.

“Swallow your pride and text a friend saying 'I'm feeling really down, can we talk?' I will help,” he said.

Kenworthy announced that he had joined Cameo, where celebrities interact by video with fans, to raise funds for first responders and would “match whatever we raise up to $10,000.”

“Let's #BeatTheVirus [heart emoji],” he concluded.