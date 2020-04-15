San Francisco's 50th annual LGBT Pride Parade and celebration scheduled for June 27-28 has been canceled.

San Francisco Pride, which organizes the annual festival, said on Tuesday that it acted out of public safety as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in the United States.

“This was not a decision we arrived at lightly,” said San Francisco Pride Executive Director Fred Lopez. "Far from it: Our staff has been in frequent talks with our board, our production team, our partners at many departments of City Hall, officials at other Pride organizations worldwide – and most of all, our LGBTQ communities. We have heard from people who urged us to cancel, and from those who implored us not to."

San Francisco Pride board President Carolyn Wysinger added: “We know what Pride symbolizes for San Francisco – and the LGBTQ+ people around the world. We know our decision means disappointment, canceled plans and one less thing for us all to look forward to. We also know that protecting the safety of all our communities is the most important.”

The organization said that San Francisco Pride would instead participate in “Virtual Global Pride” on Saturday, June 27.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed applauded the decision to cancel Pride this year.

“We must do everything we can to protect our entire community and put public health first,” Breed said in a statement. “San Francisco will emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever.”