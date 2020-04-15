RuPaul's Drag Race's latest
spinoff RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race will premiere
April 24 on VH1.
Each episode in the four-part event
will feature three celebrities as they unleash their inner queen with
some help from past Drag Race contestants.
In
a promo for the series, a narrator promises “star
transformations so gag-worthy you'll need to see it to believe it.”
“RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag
Race is a blast,” RuPaul
Charles said. “We put these celebrities through it! Because no
matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent is,
you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time.”
Guiding the celebrity transformations
will be Alyssa Edwards, Asia O'Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi,
Monet X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie
Mattel, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.
The winner of each episode will be
crowned “America's Next Celebrity Drag Race Superstar” and win a
donation to the charity of their choice.