RuPaul's Drag Race's latest spinoff RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race will premiere April 24 on VH1.

Each episode in the four-part event will feature three celebrities as they unleash their inner queen with some help from past Drag Race contestants.

In a promo for the series, a narrator promises “star transformations so gag-worthy you'll need to see it to believe it.”

“RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a blast,” RuPaul Charles said. “We put these celebrities through it! Because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent is, you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time.”

Guiding the celebrity transformations will be Alyssa Edwards, Asia O'Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monet X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

The winner of each episode will be crowned “America's Next Celebrity Drag Race Superstar” and win a donation to the charity of their choice.