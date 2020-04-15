Manhattan real estate agent Robby Browne has died of COVID-19 complications.

According to The Real Deal, Browne, 72, died on Saturday.

Browne was fighting a cancer diagnosis when he was struck with the coronavirus, the New York real estate publication reported.

The Real Deal also noted Browne's career accomplishments: “Over a career that spanned more than three decades, he built a star-studded roster of clients including Hilary Swank, Uma Thurman and Jon Bon Jovi. In 2014, he sold billionaire Jon Stryker’s penthouse at 50 Central Park West for $42 million. That deal and others earned him an arsenal of accolades through the decades – Corcoran’s deal of the year, broker of the year and top sales team of the year awards on multiple occasions. He sold $218 million worth of real estate in 2018, placing 25th on Real Trends’ broker ranking last year. Browne left Corcoran for Brown Harris Stevens in late 2014 but returned in the summer of 2015.”

Browne, who was gay, served on GLAAD's board of directors.

“During times when the closet was the norm, Browne refused to be anything but out, loud, and unabashedly proud,” the LGBT organization wrote. “In 1994, Browne helped friend and Olympic diver Greg Louganis publicly come out during the opening ceremonies of the Gay Games IV in New York. That year, Browne also went on to medal in his own diving division during the Gay Games. A kiss between him and his friend Louganis became one of the first gay kisses to air on mainstream news.”

Browne co-hosted an annual holiday toy drive for children in need for more than 30 years. Toy Party raised millions of dollars for SAGE, which is dedicated to supporting LGBT seniors.

“Browne has participated on the Board of Directors of GLAAD and was an active contributor to Gay Men’s Health Crisis (GMHC), ACT UP, Hetrick-Martin Institute, and God’s Love We Deliver. He also participated in mentorship programs that paired New Yorkers with low-income young people,” GLAAD said.

CNN anchor Don Lemon said in a tweet that “everyone loved” Browne and that he did more for “the gay community and hiv/aids than just about anyone.”

“He was my friend,” Lemon said. “I'm going to miss you @nyrobbybrowne. Rest in peace.”