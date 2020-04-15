Manhattan real estate agent Robby
Browne has died of COVID-19 complications.
According to The Real Deal,
Browne, 72, died on Saturday.
Browne was fighting a cancer diagnosis
when he was struck with the coronavirus, the New York real estate
publication reported.
The
Real Deal also noted Browne's career accomplishments: “Over
a career that spanned more than three decades, he built a
star-studded roster of clients including Hilary Swank, Uma Thurman
and Jon Bon Jovi. In 2014, he sold billionaire Jon Stryker’s
penthouse at 50 Central Park West for $42 million. That deal and
others earned him an arsenal of accolades through the decades –
Corcoran’s deal of the year, broker of the year and top sales team
of the year awards on multiple occasions. He sold $218 million worth
of real estate in 2018, placing 25th on Real Trends’ broker ranking
last year. Browne left Corcoran for Brown Harris Stevens in late 2014
but returned in the summer of 2015.”
Browne, who was gay, served on GLAAD's
board of directors.
“During times when the closet was the
norm, Browne refused to be anything but out, loud, and unabashedly
proud,” the LGBT organization wrote. “In 1994, Browne helped
friend and Olympic diver Greg Louganis publicly come out during the
opening ceremonies of the Gay Games IV in New York. That year, Browne
also went on to medal in his own diving division during the Gay
Games. A kiss between him and his friend Louganis became one of the
first gay kisses to air on mainstream news.”
Browne co-hosted an annual holiday toy
drive for children in need for more than 30 years. Toy Party raised
millions of dollars for SAGE, which is dedicated to supporting LGBT
seniors.
“Browne has participated on the Board
of Directors of GLAAD and was an active contributor to Gay Men’s
Health Crisis (GMHC), ACT UP, Hetrick-Martin Institute, and God’s
Love We Deliver. He also participated in mentorship programs that
paired New Yorkers with low-income young people,” GLAAD
said.
CNN anchor Don Lemon said in a tweet
that “everyone loved” Browne and that he did more for “the gay
community and hiv/aids than just about anyone.”
“He was my friend,” Lemon said.
“I'm going to miss you @nyrobbybrowne. Rest in peace.”