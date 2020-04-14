Tadd Fujikawa, the first openly gay male professional golfer, has called on gay Asians to come out.

The 29-year-old came out gay in a 2018 Instagram post.

Fujikawa, who grew up in Honolulu, said in an Instagram post on Sunday that visibility is needed to change hearts and minds in the Asian community.

“There's such a stigma about being gay in Asian families,” he captioned a photo of himself. “For a lot of us, it's really looked down upon. It's probably one of the worst things we could be. I'm sure it's similar in many cultures.”

“But being gay makes us viewed as we are 'lesser.' In most Asian families, especially as a man, you DO NOT bring shame or embarrassment [to the family]. You're expected to bring honor to the family. You're expected to be 'masculine' and strong.”

LGBT representation “is so important to change perspectives and beliefs on sexuality in our culture.”

“While it may not immediately change how 'traditional' families view homosexuality, over time we have the ability to change the lives of so many LGBTQ+ people/youth just by being visible.”

“I'm proud to be gay. And I'm proud to be Asian. I hope other openly gay Asians like myself can be an inspiration for others to live authentically.”

Fujikawa, who in 2006 became the youngest golfer to qualify for the U.S. Open, added that people should only come out when they feel it is safe.