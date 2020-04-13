A bill introduced in Hungary seeks to prohibit transgender people from legally changing their gender.

Under the proposed bill, a person's sex at birth would be recorded in the nation's civil registry, the Guardian reported.

On March 30, the Hungarian Parliament approved giving Prime Minister Viktor Orbán broader powers to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The anti-transgender bill was introduced the following day as part of an omnibus bill.

“The bill comes at a time when Hungary – and the whole world – is preoccupied with the coronavirus crisis,” said Hungarian LGBT rights advocate the Háttér Society in a press release.

According to the Háttér Society, the bill would violate rulings from the Hungarian Constitutional Court, which has held that “the legal gender and name change for transgender people are a fundamental right,” and case law from the European Court of Human Rights, which is recognized by Hungary.

The Háttér Society said in its press release that the bill would create greater inequality for transgender people in Hungary.

“Legal gender recognition is the baseline of the safety of transgender persons in Hungary,” said the Háttér Society. “Without the ability to legally change their gender marker, they face harsh workplace and healthcare discrimination, have to explain themselves every time they present their university degree, can be accused of stealing when they use their credit cards and questioned whenever they use their ID to pick up a package from the post office.”

As of Monday, Hungary has 1,458 COVID-19 cases, with 109 deaths, a relatively low number. But neighboring Austria has nearly 14,000 cases with 368 deaths.