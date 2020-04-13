Quibi, the just-launched “quick
bites” mobile streaming platform, includes several LGBT shows,
including series featuring LGBT celebrities such as Megan Rapinoe,
Lena Waithe, Titus Burgess, and Sasha Velour.
Available only on smartphones, Quibi
has invested $1.1 billion on original content, which translates to
over 175 shows and 8,500 episodes. Each episode is less than 10
minutes.
NightGowns with Sasha Velour
follows the Brooklyn-based drag queen Sasha Velour, winner of
RuPaul's Drag Race season 9, as she redefines performance drag
art.
“We're transforming the system that
doesn't work for us,” Sasha
Velour says in the show's trailer.
A show about sneaker culture around the
globe titled You
Ain't Got These is hosted by out actor-writer-producer Lena
Waithe.
Out soccer star Megan Rapinoe hosts
Prodigy,
which chronicles the lives of eight young athletes.
Dishmantled
is a reality cooking series hosted by out actor Titus Burgess, who is
best known for playing Titus Andromedon on the Netflix comedy series
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. In the show, contestants try
to re-create a dish that is shot at them from a cannon. Upcoming
guest judges include out actor Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) and
Queer Eye food and wine guy Antoni Porowski.
Additional LGBT shows coming to the
platform include The Andy Cohen Diaries, an animated series
featuring out personality Andy Cohen; Pillow Talk, a talk show
hosted by Demi Lovato; Potty Talk, a celebrity talk series
with designer Alexander Wang that takes place in a bathroom;
Fashion's a Drag, a daily fashion and pop culture show hosted
by drag queen Willam (RuPaul's Drag Race season 4); and Trip,
a romantic comedy set on New York's Fire Island.