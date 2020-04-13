Quibi, the just-launched “quick bites” mobile streaming platform, includes several LGBT shows, including series featuring LGBT celebrities such as Megan Rapinoe, Lena Waithe, Titus Burgess, and Sasha Velour.

Available only on smartphones, Quibi has invested $1.1 billion on original content, which translates to over 175 shows and 8,500 episodes. Each episode is less than 10 minutes.

NightGowns with Sasha Velour follows the Brooklyn-based drag queen Sasha Velour, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 9, as she redefines performance drag art.

“We're transforming the system that doesn't work for us,” Sasha Velour says in the show's trailer.

A show about sneaker culture around the globe titled You Ain't Got These is hosted by out actor-writer-producer Lena Waithe.

Out soccer star Megan Rapinoe hosts Prodigy, which chronicles the lives of eight young athletes.

Dishmantled is a reality cooking series hosted by out actor Titus Burgess, who is best known for playing Titus Andromedon on the Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. In the show, contestants try to re-create a dish that is shot at them from a cannon. Upcoming guest judges include out actor Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) and Queer Eye food and wine guy Antoni Porowski.

Additional LGBT shows coming to the platform include The Andy Cohen Diaries, an animated series featuring out personality Andy Cohen; Pillow Talk, a talk show hosted by Demi Lovato; Potty Talk, a celebrity talk series with designer Alexander Wang that takes place in a bathroom; Fashion's a Drag, a daily fashion and pop culture show hosted by drag queen Willam (RuPaul's Drag Race season 4); and Trip, a romantic comedy set on New York's Fire Island.