An LGBT virtual fundraiser for
presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will take place
on April 23.
The event will feature Broadway diva
Kristin Chenoweth, out actor Billy Porter (FX's Pose), out
singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge, and out tennis legend Billie
Jean King.
Hosting the fundraiser are John Gile
and Jeff Valenson, who were bundlers for Pete Buttigieg's
presidential campaign. Buttigieg, the openly gay former mayor of
South Bend, Indiana, dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden for
president.
Gile told NBC
News that Porter and Chenoweth would perform at the event, which
is modeled after a recent Rosie O'Donnell virtual fundraiser to
benefit The Actors Fund.
Biden stopped holding in-person rallies
and fundraisers in early March as the coronavirus pandemic swept the
globe.
Last week, Vermont Senator Bernie
Sanders dropped out of the race, leaving only Biden in the race for
the Democratic nomination.