An LGBT virtual fundraiser for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will take place on April 23.

The event will feature Broadway diva Kristin Chenoweth, out actor Billy Porter (FX's Pose), out singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge, and out tennis legend Billie Jean King.

Hosting the fundraiser are John Gile and Jeff Valenson, who were bundlers for Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign. Buttigieg, the openly gay former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden for president.

Gile told NBC News that Porter and Chenoweth would perform at the event, which is modeled after a recent Rosie O'Donnell virtual fundraiser to benefit The Actors Fund.

Biden stopped holding in-person rallies and fundraisers in early March as the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe.

Last week, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race, leaving only Biden in the race for the Democratic nomination.