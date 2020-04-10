Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan Levy said that live events scheduled to take place as the series ends this week were canceled by the pandemic.

Schitt's Creek ended this week after six seasons.

In the show, Levy's character, David Rose, is pansexual and in a relationship with Patrick (played by Noah Reid). David and his family are forced to live in a rundown motel in small town Schitt's Creek after the family is left penniless.

The series is unique in that it refused to show opposition to David and Patrick's relationship.

Speaking with GLAAD, Levy, who is out, said that he was most proud of the show's impact on LGBT awareness.

“It is the greatest takeaway I could have ever imagined from this show,” Levy said. “I just think back to times in my life when I was still in the closet and really struggling, and thinking if I was going to be able to live an open and authentic life myself. It is such a stark discrepancy between who I was as a teenager and who I am now. I am really proud of the work that we did, and I am humbled by the change that we seem to have affected in people’s lives and people’s homes.”

“It almost feels like a responsibility to use my platform and the opportunities that I have as best as I possibly can to represent myself and my community and to push that out there in a way that exposes people to whom we all are. I think so much of bigotry and homophobia is rooted in fear of not knowing. The more we can shine that light the more people will be accustomed to the fact that we are all in this together and it doesn’t behoove us to separate ourselves from one another,” he said.

Levy added that he was sad that the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of live events this week.

“It's sad to be away from everyone,” he said. “We were supposed to be in Toronto and New York doing live events with fans screening the last episodes and I was disappointed to not be able to do them because the fans played such a formative role in the creation and success of the show.”