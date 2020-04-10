Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan
Levy said that live events scheduled to take place as the series ends
this week were canceled by the pandemic.
Schitt's Creek ended this week
after six seasons.
In the show, Levy's character, David
Rose, is pansexual and in a relationship with Patrick (played by Noah
Reid). David and his family are forced to live in a rundown motel in
small town Schitt's Creek after the family is left penniless.
The series is unique in that it refused
to show opposition to David and Patrick's relationship.
Speaking with GLAAD, Levy, who is out,
said that he was most proud of the show's impact on LGBT awareness.
“It is the greatest takeaway I could
have ever imagined from this show,” Levy said. “I just think back
to times in my life when I was still in the closet and really
struggling, and thinking if I was going to be able to live an open
and authentic life myself. It is such a stark discrepancy between who
I was as a teenager and who I am now. I am really proud of the work
that we did, and I am humbled by the change that we seem to have
affected in people’s lives and people’s homes.”
“It almost feels like a
responsibility to use my platform and the opportunities that I have
as best as I possibly can to represent myself and my community and to
push that out there in a way that exposes people to whom we all are.
I think so much of bigotry and homophobia is rooted in fear of not
knowing. The more we can shine that light the more people will be
accustomed to the fact that we are all in this together and it
doesn’t behoove us to separate ourselves from one another,” he
said.
Levy added that he was sad that the
coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of live events this
week.
“It's sad to be away from everyone,”
he
said. “We were supposed to be in Toronto and New York doing
live events with fans screening the last episodes and I was
disappointed to not be able to do them because the fans played such a
formative role in the creation and success of the show.”