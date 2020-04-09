Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has signed into law a bill that offers driver's license applicants a non-binary option.

Under Senate Bill 246, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will offer three options for sex on a driver's license or state ID: Male, female, and non-binary.

Northam, a Democrat, signed the bill on March 31. It goes into effect on July 1.

Equality Virginia, which lobbied for the bill, applauded its passage.

“Historically, transgender and non-binary Virginians have experienced challenges obtaining accurate identity documents due to unnecessary barriers,” said Equality Virginia Executive Director Vee Lamneck. “This law helps to change that, and we are proud that Virginia has now joined the ranks of 16 other states and D.C. who already offer a third gender marker option on state driver’s licenses and IDs.”

“This will have a significant and positive impact on the LGBTQ community in Virginia,” Lamneck added. “And allow individuals to go about their daily lives with identification that accurately reflects their identity.”

Fifteen states plus the District of Columbia have similar laws, including Oregon, California, New York, Washington, Maine, Minnesota, Arkansas, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Hawaii, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, and Illinois.

Democrats, who in November regained control of the House and Senate for the first time since 1996, have introduced a number of LGBT rights bills this legislative session.