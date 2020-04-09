ABC sitcom Modern Family ended
its 11-season run with a possible spinoff for its gay couple.
In the show, Eric Stonestreet played
Cameron Tucker and out actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson played Mitchell
Pritchett.
Modern Family premiered in 2009,
six years before the Supreme Court ruled that gay and lesbian couples
have a constitutional right to marry.
In its first episode, Mitch and Cam
welcomed their adoptive daughter Lily. The show ended with the couple
– who married during the show's fifth season – realizing their
dream of having another child with the adoption of their newborn son.
The show ends with lots of hugs as the
couple heads off to Missouri, where Cam has been offered his dream
coaching job.
Speaking with Deadline,
co-creators Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan said that a Mitch
and Cam spinoff is being discussed.
Levitan said that he's not personally
thinking about a spinoff but added that “there are a couple of
writers who are thinking about well, is there a Mitch and Cam
spinoff, but they're literally just thinking about it.”
“I’m not driving this but I’m a
huge fan of Jesse and Eric, and those characters are of course near
and dear to me, and I certainly think that they’re strong enough to
carry a show,” he said.
Lloyd gave a similar answer.
“Will that happen? I’m not sure but
we would be probably dumb to not explore it. However, doing a spinoff
is fraught in a lot of ways and we won’t do it unless we feel
confident there’s something there, I don’t want to say it’s a
long shot, it’s under discussion but we’ll see. We don’t want
to jump into something like that, particularly because Modern
Family is a tough act to follow, but that is a possibility,”
Lloyd
said.
When asked about his favorite episodes,
Mitch and Cam's wedding was among those Lloyd mentioned.
“The Mitch and Cam wedding episode
was nice for us because we saw a nice moment where Jay (played by Ed
O'Neill) rose to the occasion and walked Mitchell down the aisle,”
Lloyd said. “It was nice for cultural reasons, that we saw gay
marriage on television.”