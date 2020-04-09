Jonathan Frey, the fiance of deputy Shannon Bennett, believed to be the first line-of-duty victim in Florida of the coronavirus pandemic, says Bennett was “a beautiful soul.”

Bennett was a 12-year veteran of the Broward Sheriff's Office and a school resource officer at Deerfield Beach Elementary School.

Bennett died of complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

“He was my soulmate,” Frey told ABC affiliate Local 10 News. “All he really had at first was just a fever. He had a slight headache, that was about, I want to say, a couple of days before the hospital.”

Frey said that he last saw Bennett when he was admitted to the hospital on the advice of a doctor after he had developed some breathing problems. Frey said that Bennett did not have any underlying health problems.

“Until something like this affects you directly, I don't really think you think about how much of an impact it's going to have,” Frey said.

“This is not the end of who he is. I care very much about him. He was the love of my life and I know his legacy is going to live on, one way or another. But he was a beautiful soul,” Frey said.

Bennett proposed to Frey a few months ago at Disneyland. The couple was to marry on December 11.