Leo Varadkar, Ireland's acting prime
minister, will be working as a doctor during the coronavirus
pandemic.
Varadkar traded in medicine after seven
years for politics in 2013. In 2017, he became Ireland's
youngest-ever taoiseach, or prime minister.
According to NPR, Varadkar has answered
the nation's call for retired doctors to lend a hand during the
crisis. He will work one shift a week helping assess suspected
COVID-19 cases over the phone.
“Many of his family and friends are
working in the health service. He wanted to help out even in a small
way,” a spokesperson said.
As of Wednesday, Ireland has 5,700
confirmed COVID-19 cases with 210 deaths.
Varadkar is Ireland's first openly gay
prime minister. He resigned in February but remains in his post in a
caretaker role until a successor is named.