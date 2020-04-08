Leo Varadkar, Ireland's acting prime minister, will be working as a doctor during the coronavirus pandemic.

Varadkar traded in medicine after seven years for politics in 2013. In 2017, he became Ireland's youngest-ever taoiseach, or prime minister.

According to NPR, Varadkar has answered the nation's call for retired doctors to lend a hand during the crisis. He will work one shift a week helping assess suspected COVID-19 cases over the phone.

“Many of his family and friends are working in the health service. He wanted to help out even in a small way,” a spokesperson said.

As of Wednesday, Ireland has 5,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 210 deaths.

Varadkar is Ireland's first openly gay prime minister. He resigned in February but remains in his post in a caretaker role until a successor is named.