The Broward, Florida Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Shannon Bennett, who died of complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Bennett, 39, is believed to be the pandemic's first line-of-duty victim in Florida.

The sheriff's office said that Bennett, who tested positive for the virus on March 24, died on Friday. Sheriff Gregory Tony said during a press conference with reporters that Bennett appeared to be responding to medical care at a local hospital but “took a turn for the worse” on April 3.

Tony took the opportunity to state that supporting first responders at this moment means paying attention to “all the warnings that have been provided across this planet.”

Tony said that Bennett, a 12-year veteran of the Broward Sheriff's Office, was one of 21 employees who have tested positive for the virus. A second first responder in Florida, Sergeant Jose Diaz Ayala, 38, has died from the disease. Ayala worked for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Bennett had posted on Facebook a photo of himself and fiance Jonathan Frey showing off their engagement rings. “The date is set!!!,” he wrote. The couple was to marry on December 11.

Bennett is also survived by his mother, Barbara Bennett; and his brother, Darren Bennett.