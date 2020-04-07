British novelist Jacqueline Wilson has
come out as gay.
Wilson spoke for the first time
publicly about her 18-year relationship with another woman but called
it “old news” for people who have known her.
“I've never really been in any kind
of closet,” she told the Guardian Review. “It would be
such old news for anybody that has ever known anything much about me.
Even the vaguest acquaintance knows perfectly well that we are a
couple.”
Wilson, who is 74, has published 111
novels for children. In Love Frankie, due in August, tomboy
Frankie falls in love with Sally, the prettiest girl in her class.
Wilson said she knew “perfectly well
that it would shine a little light on my own private life.”
Wilson added that she doesn't see
herself as a role model for young people struggling with their
sexuality. “I'm sure they could find much more glamorous examples,”
she
said.