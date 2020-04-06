AIDS activist, author, playwright Larry Kramer is writing a play that deals in part with the coronavirus pandemic.

The 84-year-old Kramer co-founded the Gay Men's Health Crisis (GMHC) in the early 1980s as a response to the government's slow response to the AIDS epidemic. He protested the government's inaction to the crisis and apathy toward the victims of the plague with the founding of the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP) in 1987. ACT UP confronted politicians to bring about needed changes in policies.

Kramer is best known for writing The Normal Heart, a 1985 play that focuses on the rise of the HIV/AIDS crisis in New York.

In a recent The New York Times piece, Kramer said that he's working on a new play, titled An Army of Lovers Must Not Die, about “gay people having to live through three plagues.”

The Times explained that the three plagues are HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and “the decline of the human body – specifically, a broken leg that Mr, Kramer, 84, suffered last April, when he fell in his apartment and lay on the floor until his home attendant arrived hours later.”

Kramer added that he is weathering the coronavirus pandemic by isolating himself in his Greenwich Village apartment.