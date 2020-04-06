Out singer-songwriter Adam Lambert has
described Velvet, his fourth studio album, as “an
exploration of love.”
Lambert's latest album arrived on March
20.
Speaking with The Huffington Post,
Lambert said that Velvet was about love.
“That’s the thing about the album
is that I think overall it is an exploration of love,” Lambert
said. “There’s self-love, which is reflected in 'Superpower' and
in 'Stranger You Are' and 'Ready to Run' – having self-worth to
make changes and to get out of things if it’s not right. And then
some like 'Roses' and 'Love Don’t,' which are like, 'OK, this is
not working. This isn’t enough.' But being able to be self-assured
enough to realize that.”
“And then there’s songs that are
fully fabulous and fun, and 'Velvet' is one of them. It’s a
celebration. But it’s all about love. It all comes down to this
kind of search and experience of love in different forms.”
Lambert, 38, also said that he would
like to act more.
“I would like to get more into the
acting world. I think that would be really fun,” he said.
“And also, I’m starting to become
interested in planting seeds in the creative space where it’s not
necessarily for my own music, but to create other projects behind the
scenes, to be a producer or a writer or a consultant. There’s
definitely some stuff in the works. So I’m getting geared up for
that,” Lambert
said.