Out British singer Elton John on Saturday announced that his Elton John AIDS Foundation has launched a $1 million COVID-19 emergency fund to protect people living with HIV.

“For almost 30 years my foundation has prioritized the most vulnerable people to HIV to end the AIDS epidemic and we're committed to this during the COVID-19 crisis too,” John said in a video posted on social media.

“Distributing medicine, testing, and preventive treatment is not as simple as it was a few weeks ago.”

“Our new COVID-19 emergency fund will help frontline partners to prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized communities,” he added.

Appearing on Miley Cyrus' Bright Minded live-stream, John, 73, said that his “main focus in the next three months” is to “make sure these people on the HIV and AIDS lifeline we give them don't get forgotten.”

Last weekend, John hosted a relief concert, titled Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America, and raised more than $10 million to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The event featured artists such as Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, and Alicia Keys performing from their homes.