Out British singer Elton John on
Saturday announced that his Elton John AIDS Foundation has launched a
$1 million COVID-19 emergency fund to protect people living with HIV.
“For almost 30 years my foundation
has prioritized the most vulnerable people to HIV to end the AIDS
epidemic and we're committed to this during the COVID-19 crisis too,”
John said in a video posted on social media.
“Distributing medicine, testing, and
preventive treatment is not as simple as it was a few weeks ago.”
“Our new COVID-19 emergency fund will
help frontline partners to prepare for and respond to the pandemic
and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized
communities,” he
added.
Appearing on Miley Cyrus' Bright
Minded live-stream, John, 73, said that his “main focus in the
next three months” is to “make sure these people on the HIV and
AIDS lifeline we give them don't get forgotten.”
Last weekend, John hosted a relief
concert, titled Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for
America, and raised more than $10 million to fight the
coronavirus pandemic. The event featured artists such as Billie
Eilish, Mariah Carey, and Alicia Keys performing from their homes.