Lucas Guadagnino, the director of the
2017 coming-of-age film Call Me By Your Name, has said that
Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer will reprise their roles for its
sequel.
Based on the 2007 novel by the same
name, Call Me By Your Name follows a love affair between a
17-year-old American-Italian Jewish boy (played by Chalamet) and a
24-year-old American Jewish scholar (Hammer) who is visiting Italy in
the late 1980s. André
Aciman's novel chronicles the pair's brief affair and two
later-in-life reunions.
The film adaptation won an Oscar and
became an instant gay classic.
Last year, Aciman released Find Me,
which begins 10 years after the end of Call Me By Your Name.
Speaking with Italian daily La
Republica, Guadagnino said that he was forced to cancel a meeting
in the United States with a potential screenwriter (presumably due to
travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic).
“It is a pleasure to work again with
Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Ester Garrel, and
the other actors,” Guadagnino said. “They will all be in the new
movie.”
