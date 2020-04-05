Lucas Guadagnino, the director of the 2017 coming-of-age film Call Me By Your Name, has said that Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer will reprise their roles for its sequel.

Based on the 2007 novel by the same name, Call Me By Your Name follows a love affair between a 17-year-old American-Italian Jewish boy (played by Chalamet) and a 24-year-old American Jewish scholar (Hammer) who is visiting Italy in the late 1980s. André Aciman's novel chronicles the pair's brief affair and two later-in-life reunions.

The film adaptation won an Oscar and became an instant gay classic.

Last year, Aciman released Find Me, which begins 10 years after the end of Call Me By Your Name.

Speaking with Italian daily La Republica, Guadagnino said that he was forced to cancel a meeting in the United States with a potential screenwriter (presumably due to travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic).

“It is a pleasure to work again with Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Ester Garrel, and the other actors,” Guadagnino said. “They will all be in the new movie.”

