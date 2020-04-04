President Donald Trump on Friday said that he wasn't involved in the decision to ease the ban on gay and bisexual men donating blood.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the new policy on Thursday.

“No, I didn't know anything about that,” Trump told reporters during the White House's daily briefing on coronavirus. “That was done by the FDA. Very capable people at the FDA.”

The FDA in 1983 adopted a lifetime ban on blood donations from men who have sex with men in response to the AIDS crisis. In 2015, the agency relaxed the ban, allowing gay and bisexual men to donate blood after having abstained from sexual contact for 12 months.

The new policy announced Thursday will shorten the deferral period from 12 months to 3.

The FDA was facing increasing calls to lift the blood ban as the national stockpile of blood swindled amid the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has forced the closure of thousands of blood drives. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has called on Americans to donate blood amid the national emergency.

GLAAD, which had called on the FDA to lift the blood ban, said that Trump had squandered an opportunity to stand with the LGBT community.

“The inclusion of this issue in such a prominent venue is a signal to the FDA that the LGBTQ community will not stop fighting this ban until all of us can donate blood without restrictions,” a GLAAD spokesperson told the Washington Blade. “Trump could have used this press conference to stand with LGBTQ Americans as well as the leading medical and scientific experts who are now calling on the FDA to end the three month deferral. However, given his poor track record on LGBTQ issues and listening to science, his non-response was disappointing but not surprising.”

In recent months, representatives and senators had called on the FDA to update its policy.

