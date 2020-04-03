Toronto's annual LGBT Pride Parade, one
of the largest LGBT festivals in the world, has been canceled.
Mayor John Tory said during a press
briefing on the coronavirus pandemic that the city was canceling all
city-permitted events through June 30.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the
city of Toronto is canceling all city-led major events, festivals,
conferences, and cultural programs,” Tory said, “and is also
canceling all city permits for major events organized by external
groups at civic centers, squares, parks, public spaces – including
road closures, city-operated museums, and cultural centers. All of
those permits will be canceled through June 30.”
Toronto Pride takes place throughout
June, with a slate of events leading up to the parade.
“In alignment with the City of
Toronto's statement, Pride Toronto will no longer host the Festival
Weekend on June 26-28, 2020,” tweeted Pride Toronto, which
organizes the festival. “Stay proud and stay safe Toronto.”
In a statement, Pride Toronto said that
it would put on some programming but offered no details.
As of Thursday, Toronto reported 897
COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths from the disease caused by the new
coronavirus.
According to figures released by the
European Pride Organizers Association (EPOA), hundreds of LGBT rights
marches and festivals have been canceled as the coronavirus spreads
throughout the world. EPOA has said it was working with organizations
around the globe to put on an online festival dubbed Global Pride on
June 27.