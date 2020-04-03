Toronto's annual LGBT Pride Parade, one of the largest LGBT festivals in the world, has been canceled.

Mayor John Tory said during a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic that the city was canceling all city-permitted events through June 30.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Toronto is canceling all city-led major events, festivals, conferences, and cultural programs,” Tory said, “and is also canceling all city permits for major events organized by external groups at civic centers, squares, parks, public spaces – including road closures, city-operated museums, and cultural centers. All of those permits will be canceled through June 30.”

Toronto Pride takes place throughout June, with a slate of events leading up to the parade.

“In alignment with the City of Toronto's statement, Pride Toronto will no longer host the Festival Weekend on June 26-28, 2020,” tweeted Pride Toronto, which organizes the festival. “Stay proud and stay safe Toronto.”

In a statement, Pride Toronto said that it would put on some programming but offered no details.

As of Thursday, Toronto reported 897 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths from the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

According to figures released by the European Pride Organizers Association (EPOA), hundreds of LGBT rights marches and festivals have been canceled as the coronavirus spreads throughout the world. EPOA has said it was working with organizations around the globe to put on an online festival dubbed Global Pride on June 27.